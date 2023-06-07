News & Insights

Rugby-France prop Haouas won't be in World Cup squad - coach

June 07, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - France prop Mohamed Haouas will not be in the squad for this year's rugby World Cup after being found guilty of domestic violence, coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

Haouas was sentenced to one year in prison last week although the court imposed an adjustable sentence, allowing the player to stay out of jail.

"Last week, when he got out of jail, I called him and we had a discussion," Galthie told a press conference.

"I listened to him. I announced to him that he would not be called up. He said that he understood and apologised to the players and staff."

Haouas was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence last year for robbery.

The World Cup in France will be held from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.

