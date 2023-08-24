Rugby-France near full strength for last World Cup warm-up v Australia

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - France are back to near full strength for their final World Cup warm-up international against Australia as coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday announced his team for the weekend clash.

He has paired Matthieu Jalibert with captain Antoine Duont at halfback in a clear signal that Jalibert will be the first-choice flyhalf at the World Cup where the French start against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8.

Sunday's game against the Wallabies is also at the Paris venue and offers a test of French potential for the tournament, especially after the injury to Romain Ntamack, who was expected to be a key part of home hopes with his club partner Dupont.

Ntamack tore ligaments in his knee in the second of the four French warm-up tests - a narrow home win over Scotland in St Etienne - and will play no part at the tournament.

France lost a first outing to Scotland at Murrayfield 25-21 at the start of August, albeit with a second string selection, and last Saturday had a tough examination against Fiji in Nantes, eventually winning 34-17.

On the bench, lock Romain Taofifenua is set for his first run out since injuring his thigh in Top 14 action at the beginning of June.

His brother Sebastien is also among the replacements despite not being in France's World Cup squad. He comes in as cover for Cyrille Baille, who has a calf injury but is being given time to recover and possibly participate later in the tournament.

France team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Baptiste Couilloud, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.