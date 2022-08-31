Rugby-Foster keeps starting side intact for Argentina re-match

Sept 1 (Reuters) - All Blacks coach Ian Foster has shuffled his reserves with the return of Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick but kept his starting 15 unchanged as the home side look to turn the tables on Argentina in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash.

The All Blacks suffered their first ever defeat to the Pumas on home soil in Christchurch last Saturday, heaping pressure on Foster and captain Sam Cane to lift the team.

Flyhalf Barrett has returned from a neck injury, replacing Stephen Perofeta on the bench, while stalwart lock Brodie Retallick replaces Tupou Vaa'i after returning from a broken cheekbone sustained during the home series defeat by Ireland.

Hooker Codie Taylor has been dropped from the matchday 23, apparently paying the price for missing a five-metre lineout throw as the All Blacks pushed for a last-gasp score in the 25-18 defeat in Christchurch.

He has been replaced by Dane Coles on the bench, while loose forward Dalton Papali'i replaces Akira Ioane.

Foster ignored calls to drop Cane, despite the flanker's loss of form this season.

"We are obviously looking to build parts of our game and this week is another chance to do that," Foster said in a statement.

"This year’s ... Rugby Championship is extremely tight and that makes this weekend's test an exciting opportunity.

"As a group, this has been a week of refining areas where we know we can be better.

"It has been a good preparation in Hamilton so far and the hard work will need to continue so that we get a performance everyone can be proud of."

Team: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-George Bower, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Dalton Papali'i, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Quinn Tupaea

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)

