Rugby-Foster calls up Lienert-Brown for All Blacks' northern tour

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Waikato Chiefs centre Anton Lienert-Brown has been recalled for the All Blacks' northern hemisphere tour after coach Ian Foster named a 35-man squad for the four-match trip.

Lienert-Brown, who has played 56 internationals, has been included after missing the All Blacks' defence of their Rugby Championship title last month, as the New Zealanders continue their preparations for next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Foster's team have struggled for form throughout this year, losing a home series against Ireland for the first time in July before slipping to defeats against South Africa and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand will travel to Tokyo to meet Japan on Oct. 29 before moving to Europe to take on Wales on Nov. 5 in Cardiff.

They face Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 13 and will conclude the tour at Twickenham against England on Nov. 19.

New Zealand squad:

Forwards - Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupo Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu

Backs - Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Stephen Perofeta, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Faina'anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by William Mallard)

