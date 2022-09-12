Rugby-Foster backs winning All Blacks for Wallabies test

MELBOURNE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made injury-forced changes to his forward pack but kept faith in a winning team as the defending champions look for back-to-back Rugby Championship wins with victory over Australia in Melbourne on Thursday.

Hoskins Sotutu has replaced number eight Ardie Savea after the powerhouse loose forward was excused from the test to stay at home for the birth of his third child.

Scott Barrett has shifted from lock to replace blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, who was ruled out of Melbourne with a ribs injury from the 53-3 demolition of Argentina in Hamilton.

Brodie Retallick has been promoted to start alongside fellow veteran lock Sam Whitelock, with loose forward Akira Ioane coming onto the bench in the only change to the reserves.

The backline remains unchanged.

The All Blacks lead the table with 10 points, one ahead of South Africa, Australia and Argentina. A bonus point win over the Wallabies at Docklands stadium would go a long way to retaining the title.

The match also doubles as the first in the two-test Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman nations.

New Zealand, who have held the trophy since 2003, will retain it for another year with victory in Melbourne.

"We are incredibly driven to keep hold of this trophy which means so much to both countries," Foster said in a statement.

"And when you factor in how tight this year’s Rugby Championship is, all signs point towards another great test match here in Melbourne."

New Zealand team:

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Hoskins Sotutu, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Scott Barrett, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-George Bower, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Akira Ioane, 20-Dalton Papali'i, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Quinn Tupaea

