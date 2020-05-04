Rugby-Former Wallaby Polota-Nau leaves Leicester

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Former Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has left the Leicester Tigers, the English Premiership Rugby club said.

The 90-test Wallaby, who joined the Tigers in 2017 from defunct Super Rugby side Western Force, was among a number of player departures listed on Leicester's website.

Premiership Rugby (PR) has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polota-Nau, 34, has not revealed his plans post-Leicester.

A slew of players have already confirmed they are leaving the English league to take up deals in Japan after clubs imposed blanket 25% pay cuts, triggering criticism from the players' union.

Australian defence coach Phil Blake is also departing Leicester after a second stint with the Tigers, the club said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.