World Markets

Rugby-Former Wales and Lions captain and coach Dawes dies aged 80

Contributor
Arvind Sriram Reuters
Published

Former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain and coach John Dawes has died at the age of 80 after a period of ill health, the Lions said on Friday.

April 16 (Reuters) - Former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain and coach John Dawes has died at the age of 80 after a period of ill health, the Lions said on Friday.

Dawes made his international debut in 1964 and won 22 caps for Wales, leading them to the Grand Slam in 1971.

He captained the Lions to victory on their 1971 tour against the All Blacks and remains the only person to skipper the tourists to a series win in New Zealand.

Dawes also captained the Barbarians in their famous 23-11 win against South Africa in 1973 and played a part in Gareth Edwards' try which is known as 'the greatest try ever scored'.

After ending his playing career, Dawes became Wales coach in 1974 and guided the country during one of their most successful periods, winning the Five Nations title four times, including two Grand Slams and four triple crowns.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Lion #487 John Dawes," the Lions said on Twitter. "A true legend of the game, John will be sorely missed."

After beginning his club career with Newbridge, Dawes joined London Welsh, where he played 274 games and was made honorary club president. Newbridge paid tribute to Dawes on Twitter.

"Everyone associated with our game will be aware of John's story and his great achievements," the club said. "His venture into senior rugby started with us here at the Welfare Ground.

"The heartfelt condolences of everyone at Newbridge RFC go out to John's family at this very sad time."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    21 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular