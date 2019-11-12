Rugby-Former Springboks coach Meyer steps down at Stade Francais

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Heyneke Meyer has resigned as Stade Francais's head coach with immediate effect following their derby defeat by Racing 92 at the weekend, the French Top 14 club has said.

The 52-year-old former South Africa coach, who led the Springboks to a third-placed finish at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, joined the Paris-based side in 2018 on a two-year contract, leading them to an eighth-placed finish in his first season.

However, Stade Francais are currently bottom of the standings with two wins from nine games this season.

"It has always been my intention to do what is best for this great club ... and with this in mind I hereby offer my resignation as coach of Stade Francais," Meyer said in a statement on the club website.

"It has been an honour to coach the club and I have loved my time in Paris ... I will always remain a supporter of Stade Francais and wish the club success for the future."

Stade Francais's next league game is against 12th-placed Brive on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

