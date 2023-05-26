Rugby-Former Australia coach Rennie appointed Kobe Steelers boss

MELBOURNE, May 26 (Reuters) - Former Australia coach Dave Rennie has been appointed head coach of Kobe Steelers and will take over from the 2023-24 season, the Japanese rugby club said on Friday.

New Zealander Rennie was sacked by Rugby Australia in January after managing a winning record of only 38% since taking over the Wallabies in 2020.

Wesley Clarke was named defence coach of the Steelers, with fellow New Zealander Phil Healey, who worked with Rennie at the Waikato Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors, named head coach of "athletic performance", the club said on their website.

The announcement did not disclose the length of the contracts.

The Steelers finished ninth in the recently completed 2022-23 season of Japan's top flight League One.

The Kubota Spears claimed the championship last Saturday, beating Saitama Wild Knights in the final in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

