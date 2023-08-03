Rugby-Flyhalf Smith to start for England against Wales

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mercurial Marcus Smith will get the opportunity to impress for England ahead of the Rugby World Cup when he starts at flyhalf in Saturday’s warm-up fixture against Wales in Cardiff, with three more players in line to debut.

Smith was dropped following the abysmal 53-10 Six Nations defeat to France in March and replaced at number 10 by Owen Farrell for England’s final fixture against Ireland.

But he has been given another chance by coach Steve Borthwick with regular captain Farrell, who has largely played centre in recent times, not been included in the match-day 23.

George Ford is the replacement flyhalf on the bench and the team will be led by stand-in skipper Ellis Genge.

Smiths’ Harlequins team mate Danny Care will be his half-back partner, while the midfield is made up of Guy Porter and Joe Marchant.

Wings Joe Cokanasiga and Max Malins are in the back three along with fullback Freddie Steward.

Uncapped Tom Pearson gets a first run-out at flanker with Lewis Ludlam and number eight Alex Dombrandt the other members of the back row.

The lock pairing is David Ribbans and George Martin, who adds to his single cap, with props Genge and Will Stuart either side of hooker Jamie Blamire.

Prop Theo Dan is set to debut off the bench along with back row Tom Willis as Borthwick runs through his options ahead of Monday’s announcement of his 33-player squad for the World Cup in France.

"We have been impressed with how the whole squad has applied itself both on and off the field over this training camp," Borthwick said in a media release from England Rugby.

"We are now looking forward to returning to test match rugby as we continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup."

England team: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Max Malins, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Guy Porter, 11-Joe Cokanasiga, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Danny Care, 1-Ellis Genge, 2-Jamie Blamire, 3-Will Stuart, 4-David Ribbans, 5-George Martin, 6-Lewis Ludlam, 7-Tom Pearson, 8-Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Bevan Rodd, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Jonny Hill, 20-Tom Willis, 21-Jack van Poortvliet, 22-George Ford, 23-Henry Slade.

