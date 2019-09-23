Rugby-First half blitz sees six-try Wales to win over Georgia

TOYOTA CITY, Japan, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wales produced a tale of two halves as an electric start secured a deserved 43-14 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Monday, before they wilted in the energy-sapping humidity at the City of Toyota Stadium.

The Welsh were rampant as tries from Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams effectively ended the contest by halftime, handing them a 29-0 advantage at the break and the bonus-point in the bag.

That endeavour and accuracy deserted them in what was a largely forgettable second 40 minutes though, as further scores from Tomos Williams and George North papered over some gaping cracks in the performance.

Georgia are hoping to use this World Cup campaign as an audition for an entry into Six Nations, but there were few signs to suggest they are ready for that level as they managed scores through props Shalva Mamukashvili and Levan Chilachava.

(Reporting By Nick Said)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.