Rugby-Fiji's Ratuniyarawa jailed for sexual assault

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

January 09, 2024 — 06:52 pm EST

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa has been jailed after sexually assaulting three women in Cardiff, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting the assaults that took place between Oct.31 and Nov. 2 last year.

Ratuniyarawa, who has more than 30 caps for Fiji, was in the Welsh capital to play for the Barbarians against Wales on Nov. 4.

The lock, who has also played for Northampton Saints and in France, will be a registered sex offender for the next 10 years and will serve up to half of his sentence in custody before being released on licence.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
