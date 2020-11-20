Rugby-Fiji's clash with Scotland cancelled following COVID-19 positives

Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published

The Autumn Nations Cup clash between Scotland and Fiji scheduled to take place at Murrayfield on Nov. 28 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in the Fiji squad, organisers said on Friday.

Fiji's clash with Italy on Saturday had been called off following 29 positive COVID-19 cases within the squad and their game against France had suffered a similar fate. France were awarded a 28-0 victory and a bonus point.

"The extent of infection in the Fiji camp, combined with a minimum 10-day isolation period, plus the obvious need for suitable preparation for any international test meant that... the decision was unavoidable," organisers said in a statement.

Organisers added they were hopeful that a fourth match on Dec. 5 where Fiji take on the team that finishes fourth in Pool A will go ahead as scheduled following fitness checks on players after they come out of isolation.

The Autumn Nations Cup is a tournament created to replace the November tests after the international schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

