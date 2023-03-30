Rugby-Felix Jones to join England coaching team after World Cup

March 30 (Reuters) - Former Ireland international Felix Jones will join England's coaching staff from 2024, the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday.

Jones, 35, represented Ireland 13 times and was an assistant coach for three years at Munster, before joining South Africa's coaching set-up as an assistant in 2019.

"Our immediate focus is on preparation for the Rugby World Cup 2023," head coach Steve Borthwick said.

"At the same time, I also want to ensure we are preparing for long term success for this England team and I am excited that a coach as talented as Felix is joining next year."

It was announced last month that Richard Wigglesworth, assistant coach, and Aled Walters, head of strength and conditioning, will join Borthwick and defence coach Kevin Sinfield at the end of the Premiership season.

"Felix has been competing at the top of world rugby during his four years with South Africa and will bring invaluable experience to our set up," Borthwick added.

"Like with Aled Walters, Felix was an integral part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"Together with Richard Wigglesworth and Kevin Sinfield, we are putting in place a coaching team who have spent their careers at the highest level competing for trophies. That is exactly what we want for this England team." Recruitment is now underway for a new forwards coach, RFU said, and additional specialist coaches will be brought in to support the team as they prepare for the World Cup starting on Sept. 8 in France.

