Rugby-England’s Vunipola to miss World Cup opener against Argentina

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

August 23, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - England coach Steve Borthwick will be without number eight Billy Vunipola for the opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Argentina after he was handed a three-match suspension on Wednesday following a red card in the weekend loss to Ireland.

Vunipola's ban will be reduced to two games if he undertakes a coaching intervention programme, which he is almost certain to do, freeing him up for England’s second World Cup Pool D clash against Japan.

He will sit out the weekend warm-up game against Fiji though as Borthwick looks for alternatives, with Vunipola the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.

England also lost captain and flyhalf Owen Farrell to a four game suspension on Tuesday, ruling him out of both the Argentina and Japan games, after he received a red card against Wales earlier this month.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
