Rugby-England’s Vunipola to miss World Cup opener against Argentina

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - England coach Steve Borthwick will be without number eight Billy Vunipola for the opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Argentina after he was handed a three-match suspension on Wednesday following a red card in the weekend loss to Ireland.

Vunipola's ban will be reduced to two games if he undertakes a coaching intervention programme, which he is almost certain to do, freeing him up for England’s second World Cup Pool D clash against Japan.

He will sit out the weekend warm-up game against Fiji though as Borthwick looks for alternatives, with Vunipola the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.

England also lost captain and flyhalf Owen Farrell to a four game suspension on Tuesday, ruling him out of both the Argentina and Japan games, after he received a red card against Wales earlier this month.

