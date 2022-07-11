Rugby-England's Underhill out of third test against Wallabies

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Flanker Sam Underhill has been ruled out of England's third and deciding test against Australia this weekend because of concussion, leaving coach Eddie Jones with a potential shortage of backrowers.

Underhill started at openside flanker in the 25-17 victory in Brisbane last Saturday in place of Tom Curry, who returned home after suffering a concussion in the 30-28 first-test loss in Perth.

Lock Maro Itoje also suffered a head knock in the Brisbane test and had already been ruled out of the series decider at Sydney Cricket Ground. England said they would not be replaced.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis is also a doubt after being forced to withdraw from the England replacements in Brisbane because of a rib injury.

Lewis Ludlam came off the bench in the first two tests and looks the most likely starter in the number seven shirt on Saturday.

Australia also have a lengthy injury list and called winger Mark Nawaqanitawase and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto into their squad on Monday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) ((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION AUS ENG/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.