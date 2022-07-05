Rugby-England's Underhill in the frame to start against Wallabies

July 6 (Reuters) - England flanker Sam Underhill is in contention to start the second test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday with Tom Curry ruled out due to a concussion.

Underhill was not included in the squad for the 30-28 defeat in the opening match of the three-test series in Perth but defence coach Anthony Seibold said the Bath forward could make the starting 15 at the weekend.

Curry started at openside flanker at Perth Stadium but was withdrawn at halftime and replaced by Lewis Ludlam after taking a head knock.

"Sam missed out on selection for the first test but he's competed really strongly to put him in the frame for the second test," Seibold said.

"Sam's work-rate on and off the ball are excellent. He's a really good defender, particularly with his chop tackles.

"He's played at a high level. He's had a disrupted year and only played one game in the Six Nations and missed out on selection for the first test, but he'll be in the frame."

Queensland native Seibold backed Eddie Jones and his coaching staff to raise England's performance levels at Lang Park, where Australia have won their last 10 matches.

"You think of all the experience that Eddie has had across over 20 years of international coaching, so he's seen it all," he said.

"The coaching staff know what we need to do and the playing group are really clear on what we need to do ... It goes back to trying to narrow the focus, not trying to overcomplicate things. Try and simplify things."

Seibold expected the Wallabies to receive great support in Brisbane but said that only added to England's motivation.

"What better opportunity is there than to make it 1-1 at the Suncorp, which Australia think of as their spiritual home," he added.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

