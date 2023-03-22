Rugby-England's Steward has red card rescinded

March 22, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON March 22 (Reuters) - England fullback Freddie Steward has had his controversial red card from Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland rescinded by an independent disciplinary committee, the Six Nations said on Wednesday.

Steward was sent off just before halftime of the game in Dublin after a collision with opposite number Hugo Keenan's head, which resulted in Keenan playing no further part in the game.

Steward said he was bracing himself for a collision and had no time to take avoiding action, but referee Jaco Peyper deemed otherwise and said there were no mitigating factors and sent him off.

The committee found, however, that there were sufficient mitigating factors, notably "the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player". They did not uphold the red card, saying it should have been a yellow, and said that Steward is free to play again immediately.

