Rugby-England's Marler tests positive for COVID-19

England prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad for this week's Six Nations training camp in Brighton after testing positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said on Tuesday.

Marler, who plays for Harlequins in the Premiership and has made 72 appearances for England, went into isolation after returning a positive test on Tuesday.

"A subsequent PCR test taken that morning confirmed the result," England Rugby said in a statement. "All of the other England players and staff have undergone daily lateral flow testing -- all of which returned negative results."

England begin their preparations for the Six Nations at the camp in Brighton, and will kick off away to Scotland on Feb. 5 before facing Italy in Rome and hosting Wales and Ireland, completing their campaign away to France on March 19.

