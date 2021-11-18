Rugby-England's Farrell to have surgery on ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell is to undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained in last week's victory over Australia, his club Saracens said on Thursday.

Farrell suffered the injury during the second half of the Twickenham clash and looked be in some distress as he hobbled off the pitch. Saracens said the flyhalf would be out of action for 10-12 weeks, making him doubtful for England's first Six Nations game away to Scotland on Feb. 5.

Hooker Jamie George may also struggle to return to full fitness for the Scotland match as he has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks due to the knee injury he sustained during the Australia test.

