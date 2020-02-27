US Markets

Rugby-England to face Tonga as part of November internationals

Tonga have been added to England's schedule for the November internationals and will face Eddie Jones' side on Nov. 21 at Twickenham Stadium, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

The Pacific islanders take on England after the hosts face New Zealand on Nov. 7 and Argentina a week later. England wrap up the schedule against Australia on Nov. 28.

It will be the first time England have played Tonga outside of a Rugby World Cup.

The RFU also said England would also host the Barbarians on June 21.

