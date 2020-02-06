Rugby-England squad for Six Nations game against Scotland

BAGSHOT, England, Feb 6 (Reuters) - England have announced their starting lineup for their second Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday. England starting XV 15 George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps) 13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 48 caps) 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 80 caps) (captain) 11 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 40 caps) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 66 caps) 9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 10 caps) 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 46 caps) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 32 caps) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 35 caps) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 42 caps) 6 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 7 caps) 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 16 caps) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 20 caps) Replacements 16 Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, uncapped) 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps) 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps) 20 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 82 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped) 22 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 96 caps) 23 Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps) (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((mitch.phillips@tr.com)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION NATIONS SCO ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

