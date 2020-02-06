Rugby-England squad for Six Nations game against Scotland

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

England have announced their starting lineup for their second Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday.

BAGSHOT, England, Feb 6 (Reuters) - England have announced their starting lineup for their second Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday. England starting XV 15 George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps) 13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 48 caps) 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 80 caps) (captain) 11 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 40 caps) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 66 caps) 9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 10 caps) 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 46 caps) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 32 caps) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 35 caps) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 42 caps) 6 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 7 caps) 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 16 caps) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 20 caps) Replacements 16 Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, uncapped) 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps) 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps) 20 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 82 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped) 22 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 96 caps) 23 Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps) (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((mitch.phillips@tr.com)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION NATIONS SCO ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More