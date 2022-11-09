Rugby-England make four changes for World Cup final, Black Ferns one

Adds NZ team, quotes

Nov 11 (Reuters) - England fullback Helena Rowland and prop Hannah Botterman have been ruled out of the women's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday by injury, as has Black Ferns number eight Liana Mikaele-Tu'u.

Botterman sustained a knee injury in training last week and Rowland picked up a foot injury in the semi-final win over Canada last week, forcing two of the four changes to the England starting side for the match at Auckland's Eden Park.

Mikaele-Tu'u suffered a thumb injury in New Zealand's victory over France last weekend and is replaced at the back of the scrum by Charmaine McMenamin, one of six players who also played in the 2017 World Cup final victory over England.

Vickii Cornborough moves up from the bench to replace Botterman as starting loosehead prop, while Shaunagh Brown joins the replacements as front-row cover.

Ellie Kildunne replaces Rowland at fullback for England, while winger Lydia Thompson comes into the back three for Claudia MacDonald.

England coach Simon Middleton has also brought Holly Aitchison into his midfield at inside centre in place of Tatyana Heard, who drops to the bench with MacDonald.

"There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd," Middleton said.

"Great teams don't fear those challenges, they embrace them, and meet them head on, that's what we intend to do."

Five-times world champions New Zealand were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that has now reached 30 matches.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith, who has chopped and changed his team throughout an unbeaten year, said he was pleased to name an almost unchanged side for the final.

"We are pretty happy with the continuity in this line up and only the one change this week," he said.

"It is going to be a massive challenge. We are playing against possibly one of the greatest teams in the history of rugby ... it's going to take a huge effort."

Teams:

New Zealand: 15-Renee Holmes, 14-Ruby Tui, 13-Stacey Fluhler, 12-Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11-Portia Woodman, 10-Ruahei Demant (captain), 9-Kendra Cocksedge, 8-Charmaine McMenamin, 7-Sarah Hirini, 6-Alana Bremner, 5-Chelsea Bremner, 4-Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3-Amy Rule, 2-Georgia Ponsonby, 1-Phillipa Love.

Replacements: 16-Luka Connor, 17-Krystal Murray, 18-Santo Taumata, 19-Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20-Kennedy Simon, 21-Ariana Bayler, 22-Hazel Tubic, 23-Ayesha Leti-l'iga

England: 15-Ellie Kildunne, 14-Lydia Thompson, 13-Emily Scarratt, 12-Holly Aitchison, 11-Abby Dow, 10-Zoe Harrison, 9-Leanne Infante, 8-Sarah Hunter (captain), 7-Marlie Packer, 6-Alex Matthews, 5-Abbie Ward, 4-Zoe Aldcroft, 3-Sarah Bern, 2-Amy Cokayne, 1-Vickii Cornborough

Replacements: 16-Lark Davies, 17-Maud Muir, 18-Shaunagh Brown, 19-Cath O'Donnell, 20-Poppy Cleall, 21-Sadia Kabeya, 22-Claudia MacDonald, 23-Tatyana Heard

