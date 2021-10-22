Rugby-England launches bid to host 2025 women's World Cup

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jed Leicester

England will bid to host the women's rugby World Cup in 2025, the country's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - England will bid to host the women's rugby World Cup in 2025, the country's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

England's 'Red Roses', the world's top-ranked women's team, have twice won the World Cup -- in 1994 and 2014.

They finished runners-up at the last edition in 2017 after losing to New Zealand, who are five-times winners.

England hosted the women's World Cup in 2010, with games played at the University of Surrey and Twickenham Stoop, but RFU chief operations and finance officer Sue Day said matches will be held at the Twickenham Stadium in 2025, if they win hosting rights.

"As we have seen from other home World cups in cricket, hockey and netball, a RWC would further advance all women's sport and nothing would beat watching the Red Roses compete in front of a full capacity crowd at Twickenham Stadium," said Day.

The next edition of the women's World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand next year after the 12-team tournament was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RFU chairman Tom Ilube told British media last month that England is also keen on hosting the men's 2031 World Cup.

On Wednesday, the United States said it is looking to host the men's World Cup in 2027 or 2031 and the women's World Cup in 2029.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More