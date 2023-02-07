Rugby-England forwards coach Cockerill to step down after Six Nations

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

February 07, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - England forwards coach Richard Cockerill will leave his role after the end of the Six Nations in March, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old will take the same position at French club Montpellier.

Cockerill was the only remaining assistant coach from Eddie Jones's reign after Steve Borthwick succeeded the Australian as head coach in December.

Matt Proudfoot left the England coaching team along with Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry in January, and attack coach Martin Gleeson also departed.

"It is disappointing not to work with Steve and the wider team beyond the Six Nations. I had hoped to be able stay for the Rugby World Cup, but the timings weren’t meant to be," Cockerill said.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

