Rugby-England flanker Curry to miss Six Nations due to hip surgery-reports

November 21, 2023 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - England's Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry will miss next year's Six Nations as he requires hip surgery and will likely be out for the rest of the season, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who won his 50th cap in the World Cup third-place play-off against Argentina last month, was sidelined for this year's Six Nations because of a hamstring problem.

Curry also missed the build-up to the World Cup with an ankle ligament injury.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said surgery was the best option for the flanker "in the short term" and he will have an operation in two weeks' time.

"I know it sounds long-term - the season - but it's not," added Sanderson.

"He's still a young guy and it's the best thing for him in the short term to make sure he's able to be more robust going forward and to train and progress his game the way he wants to.

"I'm sure there will be ebbs and flows over the next four or five months and I hope to be part of that journey with him as we get him back to where he needs to be."

