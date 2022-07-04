Rugby-England flanker Curry out of Australia tour due to concussion

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - England flanker Tom Curry will play no further part in the tour of Australia after suffering a concussion in the series opener in Perth last weekend, the team said on Monday.

Curry started at openside flanker in the 30-28 loss to the Wallabies but was withdrawn at halftime and replaced by Lewis Ludlam after taking a head knock at Perth Stadium.

"It has been agreed that in the interest of player welfare and recovery, he will take no further part in the tour and return home for continuing assessment and ongoing management," the team said in a media release.

"He has travelled to Brisbane with the squad and will fly to England later this week."

The second of three tests takes place on Saturday at Brisbane's Lang Park, where Australia have won their last 10 matches.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond) ((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION AUS ENG/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.