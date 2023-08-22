News & Insights

Rugby-England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

August 22, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by Aadi Nair and Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on Tuesday, handing the flyhalf a four-match suspension including Pool D fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

England's 29-10 loss to Ireland on Saturday served as the first match of his suspension, and he will also sit out the final warm-up fixture against Fiji this coming weekend.

Farrell faced a second disciplinary panel after World Rugby appealed against the decision to downgrade the his red card to yellow for a dangerous tackle on Wales loose-forward Taine Basham during England's 19-17 warm-up win on Aug. 12.

Last week, the judicial committee verdict that there were mitigating circumstances in the collision, in which his shoulder struck the head of Basham, caused an uproar among pundits and former players, as well as player welfare advocates.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru and Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Toby Davis)

