Rugby-England coach Jones isolating after Proudfoot positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jones and assistant Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days under government guidelines.

England said forwards coach Proudfoot was tested ahead of next month's Six Nations tournament and was not displaying any symptoms.

Champions England are due to announce their Six Nations squad on Friday with players gathering at St. George’s Park, the England soccer team's training base, on Jan. 27.

"Following further negative tests, Jones and Amor will join up with the group on Thursday 28 January," the England statement said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.