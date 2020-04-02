Rugby-England coach Jones extends contract until 2023 World Cup - RFU

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension which will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

April 2 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension which will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the World Cup final last year.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More