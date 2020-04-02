Rugby-England coach Jones extends contract until 2023 World Cup - RFU

April 2 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension which will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the World Cup final last year.

