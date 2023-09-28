Rugby-Dupont's recovery going well, last eight participation still in the balance

Adds details, quotes

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Antoine Dupont's recovery is going well and the France captain's condition will be assessed when he returns to the squad this weekend, Les Bleus' health manager said on Thursday.

Dupont underwent surgery on a broken cheekbone and the French camp is hoping the scrumhalf will be able to play in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Oct. 14 or 15, likely against defending champions South Africa, although no decision has been made yet.

"He's as good as he could be six days after the surgery," Bruno Boussagol told a press conference.

"He will see the surgeon (Frederic Lauwers) for a post-surgery assessment. We're waiting for this assessment that should happen quite quickly.

"He will also undergo some neurological checks... so that we can see when he can gradually return to physical activity. We're hoping for a pretty quick return."

Dupont is expected to return to the squad on Sunday, though he will not take part in their last Pool A game against Italy on Oct. 6.

"A return for the quarter-finals? We can't ask ourselves that question, there are so many things to assess," Boussagol said.

"We're not looking ahead to that, just to his return to the group. Obviously, we want to see him as soon as possible. I don't think we'll be able to see him against Italy. I'm convinced of that. It's going to happen week by week, depending on how he feels."

Flanker Charles Ollivon, who had been spared since Monday because of a minor calf injury, was back to training on Thursday.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

