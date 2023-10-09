News & Insights

Rugby-Dupont cleared to resume playing ahead of South Africa clash

October 09, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Antoine Dupont's chances of playingFrance's quarter-final clash against defending champions South Africa at the World Cup were given a massive boost when he was cleared to resume rugby training on Monday.

The team captain underwent surgery on a broken cheekbone on Sept. 22 and after quickly going back to light training, was waiting for the green light from his surgeon to start making contact with other players.

Following the 26-year-old's visit to surgeon Frederic Lauwers in Toulouse, the French federation (FFR) said in a statement: "Antoine Dupont has obtained the authorisation to resume rugby training as early as today."

The French staff had said that the surgeon's clearance was key to Dupont's possible participation in Sunday's clash against the Springboks, adding that the player would have the final say on whether he would want to be on the field.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Christian Radnedge)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
