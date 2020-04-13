Rugby-Double World Cup winner Steyn returns to Bloemfontein roots

World Markets

BLOEMFONTEIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Double World Cup winner Frans Steyn is moving home to South Africa to play for the Free State Cheetahs, the Bloemfontein-based team announced on Monday.

It is a return to his roots for the 32-year-old, who was part of South Africa's World Cup winning teams in 2007 and 2019 but has never played for a Free State outfit since leaving school in Bloemfontein.

Steyn signed a two-year contract after four seasons at Montpellier in France. He moves on July 1, the Cheetahs said in a statement.

His previous teams include the Sharks in Super Rugby; Racing Metro in France and Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

Steyn has won 67 caps since his Springbok debut while still a teenager.

The Cheetahs, who were dropped from Super Rugby three years ago, play in the PRO-14 competition, suspended since last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Further to the signing of Frans Steyn, the majority of the players will remain with the Cheetahs for the following season,” a club statement added.

