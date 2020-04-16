Rugby-Don't pay players in minor leagues - Welsh Rugby chairman Davies

Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text

April 16 (Reuters) - Clubs in the lower tiers of Welsh grassroots rugby should stop paying their players as the sport comes to terms with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies said on Thursday.

The WRU was forced to cancel the Welsh rugby season last month after the outbreak shut down sporting events worldwide while Wales' top rugby players will take a 25% pay cut for three months as a cost-cutting measure.

Davies said the crisis gives struggling amateur clubs with players on contracts an opportunity to restart the game with a new structure in place, saying players should play for the enjoyment of the sport instead.

"If no club breaks ranks... then no club will suffer the same threat of oblivion that is currently being felt in some quarters if a similar crisis were to strike again," Davies said in a statement.

"Don't pay players. Play in the league you are in, strive to beat the opposition you face, dream of lifting the trophies available at your current standard and attract the players who are drawn to your club.

"Use the money you save on attracting, developing and engaging players for the future or on ensuring your club remains the central hub of your community that it has always been. Be sustainable and help safeguard the future for us all."

The WRU's cancellation of the season applied to all league and cup competitions. With no promotion or relegation in any of their leagues, teams will remain in the league they currently compete in.

More than two million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 136,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United Kingdom has nearly 98,500 cases with 12,868 deaths.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.