Rugby-Doncaster to appeal RFU's rejection of promotion application

March 2 (Reuters) - English club Doncaster said they would appeal the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) decision to reject their application for promotion to the Premiership due to their ground failing to meet the necessary criteria for capacity.

Promotion/relegation was frozen in the Premiership this season under "COVID recovery measures" with the possibility of an expansion to 14 clubs for next season, but still no relegation until the 2023-24 season.

Clubs hoping to enter the Premiership are required to fulfil certain minimum standards criteria, including a ground capacity of 10,001.

The RFU said in a statement on Tuesday that neither Doncaster nor Ealing were close to reaching that level and did not have plans in place to do so.

Doncaster play their home games at Castle Park, which has a capacity of 5,000.

"Doncaster RFC are disappointed, dismayed and disheartened by the decision of the Rugby Football Union Board," the club said in a statement. "The club will be appealing the decision.

"Within the audit process, the only failure by the Club is to, currently, not be able to demonstrate a capacity crowd of 10,001 at the club's ground, Castle.

"Sensibility and fairness dictate that a delay to a decision being made could have been better for all concerned. Now, the teams play the final matches of the season in an atmosphere of despondence, albeit an administrative box has been ticked."

Doncaster beat Ealing last Saturday and top the standings, though they have played two more games than second-placed Cornish Pirates, who did not apply for promotion, and Ealing (third).

