Rugby-Depleted Scarlets urge organisers to reschedule Champions Cup tie v Bristol

Scarlets say currently only 14 players fit

A total of 32 Scarlets players are under quarantine after returning from South Africa

Organisers EPCR say "in regular dialogue" with leagues, clubs to ensure games go ahead as planned

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Scarlets have urged organisers EPCR to reschedule next Saturday's European Champions Cup match away to Bristol Bears due to the Welsh side currently having only 14 fit players, they said on Thursday.

Scarlets have a depleted squad, with 32 players under a 10-day quarantine in Belfast after returning from South Africa, where they were due to play in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The team were sent back home amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Those players will complete their quarantine on Dec. 10, a day before the Scarlets face Bristol, meaning they will not have enough time prepare for the game.

Scarlets said of the 14 players currently training, only seven are from the senior squad, while the others are on development contracts.

The club said they would need to find nine additional players, mainly from the academy and semi-professional clubs, to field a match-day squad of 23 players.

"We are not coming out of quarantine until December 10 and a lot of these boys in Belfast haven't played a game of rugby since October 22," Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack said in a statement.

"EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) has got to look at player welfare here."

Under Champions Cup regulations, if the Scarlets were unable to fulfil their round one fixture, it would result in the game being forfeited, a 28-0 result declared and five match points allocated to Bristol.

"We need to find a fair solution because forfeiting the game for something that was out of our control isn't right," Muderack added.

The EPCR said in a statement they are in "regular dialogue" with the leagues and clubs to host the games as scheduled and there were no alternative weekends available in the 2021/22 season calendar.

Welsh team Cardiff and Irish side Munster, who are also due to take part in the Champions Cup, this week reported COVID-19 cases in their camp in South Africa.

"... EPCR is mindful of how recent events have impacted on Cardiff Rugby, Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma in particular," the statement added.

"The tournament organiser would like to extend its best wishes to the players and staff who currently remain in South Africa, as well as to the players and staff who have been repatriated and are currently isolating."

