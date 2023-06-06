News & Insights

Rugby-Debt-ridden London Irish expelled from all rugby

June 06, 2023 — 02:15 pm EDT

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - London Irish became the third rugby team to be thrown out of the English Premiership in eight months after the RFU said the club had failed by Tuesday's deadline to pay their players and prove they had a financially viable future.

The club had been given a week's extension to show evidence of a proposed takeover by an American consortium or that they had the finance in place under current owner Mick Crossan to continue through the 2023-24 season.

However, they failed to do so and the RFU said they were suspended from "any league next season", follow Wasps and Worcester who went into administration late last year.

