Rugby-Dazzling All Blacks thump Argentina after first-half blitz

Credit: REUTERS/ROSS SETFORD

July 08, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

July 8 (Reuters) - A blistering start from New Zealand laid the platform for a comfortable 41-12 victory over hosts Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza on Saturday as flyhalf Damian McKenzie made a strong case for Rugby World Cup inclusion.

The All Blacks ran in three tries in the opening 12 minutes and led 31-0 at halftime as hooker Dane Coles, number eight Ardie Savea, centres Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, scrumhalf Aaron Smith, fullback Beauden Barrett and debutant wing Emoni Narawa all scored.

McKenzie, playing his first test since 2021, was wayward from the kicking tee, but his ability as a playmaker to put others into space was clear and a timely reminder of his qualities for coach Ian Foster, who selected him ahead of Richie Mo'unga.

New Zealand’s speed at the ruck and ambition with ball in hand put Argentina under immense pressure and forced the hosts into giving away numerous penalties. Their only rewards were tries for prop Lucio Sordoni and hooker Agustin Creevy.

