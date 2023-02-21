Rugby-Curry in, Curry out for England against Wales

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tom Curry, recalled last week, has withdrawn from the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales with injury and has been replaced by his brother Ben, who played in the opening defeat by Scotland but was dropped for the Italy game.

Coach Steve Borthwick announced the fraternal flip when naming a trimmed 26-man squad for the game in Cardiff, which remains in some doubt due to the threat of a strike by the Wales players.

Harlequins winger Caden Murley remains in with a chance of a first cap, having been retained, with fellow young winger Henry Arundell also included.

Flanker and former captain Courtney Lawes, who last played for England in Australia in July and has only a handful of club appearances this season after concussion and leg injury issues, is also retained. Borthwick will name his team for the match on Thursday.

England are third in the standings with six points while Wales are bottom following heavy defeats by Scotland and Ireland.

England squad

Forwards

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 76 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish, 4 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 103 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 16 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 53 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Christian Radnedge)

((mitch.phillips@thomsonreuters.com;))

