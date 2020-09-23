Rugby Championship to kick off with Brisbane double-header

MELBOURNE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship will kick off with world champions South Africa playing Argentina in the first match of a double-header at Brisbane's Lang Park on Nov 7, organisers said on Thursday.

Hosts Australia meet New Zealand in the second match at Lang Park, which also doubles as the third fixture of the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series played between the trans-Tasman nations.

Brisbane will host only the first of six rounds of double-headers, with most matches played in Sydney at Western Sydney Stadium and Stadium Australia.

The fourth round will be played at Newcastle, with the Wallabies playing the Pumas before the Springboks clash with the All Blacks.

Australia play New Zealand in the final round at Stadium Australia, the last of the four Bledisloe Cup matches.

New Zealand host the first Bledisloe match in Wellington on Oct. 11 with the second in Auckland a week later.

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting international travel, Australia were awarded sole hosting rights of the tournament by governing body SANZAAR.

Fixtures:

Round One - Saturday Nov 7, Lang Park, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two - Saturday Nov 14, Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three - Saturday Nov 21, Stadium Australia, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday Nov 28, Newcastle International Sports Centre, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five – Saturday Dec 5, Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday Dec 12, Stadium Australia, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Richard Pullin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.