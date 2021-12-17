Rugby-Champions Cup game between Ospreys and Racing 92 cancelled due to COVID

Contributor
Dhruv Munjal Reuters
Published

The Champions Cup clash between Ospreys and Racing 92 on Saturday has been cancelled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Champions Cup clash between Ospreys and Racing 92 on Saturday has been cancelled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday.

Racing 92 were awarded the Pool A tie 28-0 and five match points, in accordance with competition rules.

"EPCR would like to emphasise that awarding the match to Racing 92 is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction," the governing body said in a statement.

The latest cancellation comes after French side Montpellier's game at home to Leinster was also called off due to positive COVID-19 cases in both camps.

A host of other such games remain in doubt after the French government on Thursday banned non-essential travel to and from the UK and tightened testing requirements for travellers.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters