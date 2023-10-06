Rugby-Carreras back at flyhalf for Argentina's decider against Japan

Adds details

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Santiago Carreras is back at flyhalf for Argentina's make-or-break Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Japan, pushing back centurion Nicolas Sanchez to the bench for Sunday's encounter in Nantes.

Sanchez celebrated his 100th cap with a flawless performance in the Pumas's 59-5 demolition of Chile in their previous outing, but coach Michael Cheika kept faith in Carreras for his team's decider against Japan.

The winners of the game at La Beaujoire stadium will go through to the quarter-finals alongside group winners England and the losers will pack and go home.

Argentina will go through on points difference should the game end up in a draw, unless Japan take a bonus point for scoring at least four tries and the Pumas do not.

Samoa and Chile are already eliminated.

Tomas Lavanini is back in the second row after nursing a leg injury while prop Francisco Gomez Kodela and centre Lucio Cinti will also start.

Team:

1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 10-Santiago Carreras, 11 Mateo Carreras, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 13-Lucio Cinti, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 15-Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: 16-Agustín Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matías Moroni

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams and Christian Radnedge)

