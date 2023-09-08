News & Insights

Rugby-Captain Cane missing from New Zealand lineup to face France in World Cup opener

Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

September 08, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details

PARIS, Sept 8 - New Zealand captain Sam Cane was missing from the All Blacks' team sheet when it was released shortly before the World Cup opener against France on Friday.

Tupou Vaa'i was promoted from the bench with Dalton Papali'i replacing Cane at openside flanker.

The All Blacks were yet to make a statement, but New Zealand media was reporting Cane picked up an injury at the Captain's Run on Thursday.

Ardie Savea was made captain, with Brodie Retallick brought onto the bench.

New Zealand, who have never lost a World Cup pool game, start the tournament against hosts France in a blockbuster opener at the Stade de France, kicking off at 1915 GMT.

(Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.