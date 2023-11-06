Rugby-Cane receives two-match ban for World Cup final red card

Nov 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand captain Sam Cane has been suspended for an effective two matches following his red card against South Africa in the All Blacks' 12-11 World Cup final loss in Paris, World Rugby confirmed on Monday.

Cane will have to sit out matches for his new Japanese team Tokyo Sungoliath against local rivals Brave Lupus Tokyo (Nov. 18) and Saitama Wild Knights (Nov. 25).

A ban for a third fixture has been suspended as long as he takes part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, which Cane has indicated he will do.

He received a yellow card, upgraded to a red on bunker review, for a dangerous tackle on Springbok centre Jesse Kriel after 27 minutes, becoming the first player to be sent off in a World Cup decider.

Cane admitted foul play to an independent judicial committee, but contested it did not warrant a red card.

However, the it was determined there was "direct and forceful contact with the player’s shoulder to the head of the ball carrier" and no mitigation for the incident, World Rugby said in a statement.

The committee cut the recommended sanction of a six match ban in half due to Cane's "exemplary disciplinary record, his early acknowledgment of foul play and his clear remorse", and removed another fixture on completion of the coaching intervention programme.

Cane has signed a short-term contract to play in Japan this season, where he will be a team mate of Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, before returning to New Zealand in June.

