Rugby-Boks won't change game-plan for Argentina showdown

DURBAN, South Africa, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Africa will know exactly what they need to do to win the Rugby Championship trophy before kick-off against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, but loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit says whatever their mission, the game-plan will stay the same.

The Springboks are level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table, with the All Blacks to host Australia in Auckland on Saturday morning.

New Zealand have a +41 points-difference and the Boks +28, which gives the former an edge and could leave Du Toit's side needing to chase tries, but he says no matter what they will stick to their game-plan.

"We'll know before kick-off exactly what we need to do, and even if earning five points changes, we won't change our plan much," Du Toit, who missed the 36-20 victory in Argentina last weekend, told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are things we need to improve on from last week and we are working hard to do ensure that we are better in those departments."

The Boks are expecting another physical battle from Argentina and will be wary of their visitors, who beat the All Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch earlier this season. They also beat the Boks in Durban in 37-25 in Durban in 2015, their only win in South Africa.

"They have a dangerous pack that plays to their strengths, and they are not afraid of doing the dirty work and trying to intimidate the opposition," he said.

"They pride themselves on their set phases and they try to get penalties from it. That said, we are in a good place as a team, our confidence is up, and we are in a good position to try to possibly win the competition."

