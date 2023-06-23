Rugby-Boks get second row boost as Ireland lock Kleyn cleared to play

June 23 (Reuters) - World Rugby have rubber-stamped a switch of national allegiance for former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, who is now free to play for South Africa in this year’s Rugby Championship, officials confirmed on Friday.

Kleyn, 29, was born in South Africa but moved to Munster in 2016 and became eligible for Ireland via residency. He played five tests for his adopted country but has not appeared for them since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby introduced a rule change in 2021 that allows test-capped players to represent a second national team if they are eligible after a period of three years of inactivity with their original country.

Kleyn has been training with the Springboks ahead of their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on July 8. He is coming off an excellent 2022-23 season in which helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)

