News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-Boks get second row boost as Ireland lock Kleyn cleared to play

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

June 23, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - World Rugby have rubber-stamped a switch of national allegiance for former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, who is now free to play for South Africa in this year’s Rugby Championship, officials confirmed on Friday.

Kleyn, 29, was born in South Africa but moved to Munster in 2016 and became eligible for Ireland via residency. He played five tests for his adopted country but has not appeared for them since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby introduced a rule change in 2021 that allows test-capped players to represent a second national team if they are eligible after a period of three years of inactivity with their original country.

Kleyn has been training with the Springboks ahead of their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on July 8. He is coming off an excellent 2022-23 season in which helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.