Rugby-Blues winger Telea called up to All Blacks squad for Japan test

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Uncapped Auckland Blues winger Mark Telea has been called up to the All Blacks squad for Saturday's test against Japan as a replacement for Leicester Fainga'anuku, the team said on Tuesday.

Fainga'anuku became the latest player to pull out of the squad on Monday, following the withdrawals of Sam Whitelock, Will Jordan and Folau Fakatava.

Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett delayed travelling with the squad following the death of their grandmother and are unlikely to play.

Telea, who had an impressive Super Rugby campaign with the Blues as they reached the final, was also brought into the wider squad as extra cover following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp ahead of three July tests against Ireland.

The test against Japan is the first in a four-match tour of the northern hemisphere, which also sees the New Zealanders travel to Europe to face Wales, Scotland and England.

