Rugby-Blues winger Ioane out for several weeks with hand fracture

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

All Blacks and Auckland Blues winger Rieko Ioane will be sidelined for several weeks after fracturing a bone in his hand in the Super Rugby season-opener against the Waikato Chiefs last weekend.

WELLINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - All Blacks and Auckland Blues winger Rieko Ioane will be sidelined for several weeks after fracturing a bone in his hand in the Super Rugby season-opener against the Waikato Chiefs last weekend. Hooker Ray Niuia has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in the match at Eden Park last Friday, when the Blues took a 19-5 lead on the back of two Ioane tries only to lose 37-29. Prop Alex Hodgman, who has a calf injury, is another front-rower who will miss Saturday's second-round match against the New South Wales Waratahs in Newcastle, the Blues said in a statement. The injuries will come as a big blow to the three-times Super Rugby champions, who are looking to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2011. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford ) ((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 2 9321 8190; Reuters Messaging: nick.mulvenney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION SUPER/BLUES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters