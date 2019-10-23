Rugby-Big hearted de Klerk stands by Springbok aerial assault

Faf de Klerk would make an unlikely Spiderman with his distinctive mane of blonde hair but the South Africa scrumhalf does share one trait with the fictional superhero as a small man who packs a big punch.
