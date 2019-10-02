Rugby-Barrett brothers star as nine-try All Blacks maul Canada

All three Barrett brothers got on the scoresheet as reigning champions New Zealand stormed to their second victory of the Rugby World Cup with a 63-0 bonus point mauling of Canada at Oita Stadium on Wednesday.
